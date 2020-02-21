Legal Aid BC, PEA Ratify Agreement

Victoria – Legal Aid BC and employees represented by the Professional Employees Association (PEA) have ratified a new agreement under the B.C. government’s Sustainable Services Negotiating Mandate.

The agreement focuses on improving services for people and ensuring fair and affordable compensation.

The PEA represents approximately 30 lawyers who manage the delivery of legal services and practise criminal, family, child protection, immigration and appeals law from nine offices throughout the province, including Vancouver and Surrey.

Legal Aid BC (formerly Legal Services Society) is a non-profit organization that provides legal aid services in B.C., including legal information, education, advice and representation.

The agreement includes:

a three-year term (Oct. 1, 2019, to Sept. 30, 2022);

general wage increases of 2%, 2% and 2%; and

professional development funds for training with a focus on increasing awareness of Indigenous cultural diversity, as well as addressing recruitment and retention challenges, with a modest incentive for managing lawyer roles.

The Sustainable Services Negotiating Mandate supports government’s commitment to improving the services people count on, making life more affordable and investing in sustainable economic growth. The mandate is consistent with B.C.’s commitment to balanced budgets and sound fiscal management.

Currently, about 240,000 public-sector employees are now covered by tentative or ratified agreements reached under B.C.’s Sustainable Services Negotiating Mandate.