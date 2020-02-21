Chilliwack Chiefs Pick Sara Dzaman As Director of Business Development

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs welcome Sara Dzaman as the newest member of its front office staff. Sara will be fulfilling a newly-created role as Director of Business Development to which she brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in marketing and event-planning.

“We are thrilled that Sara has chosen to join our team,” says Brian Maloney, Head Coach and General Manager. “We know Sara’s leadership will take our business to the next level in fan engagement and entertainment, and that her contributions will be appreciated by our season ticket members and corporate partners.”

Sara comes to the Chilliwack Chiefs from her position as Event Coordinator at the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce where she had immense success in creating a variety of memorable events, while also building a network of relationships throughout the community.

She was born and raised in Chilliwack and has been married to her husband, Kirk, for 16 years. They have three daughters, Abby, Emma, and Olivia.

Of the new partnership Sara is enthusiastic. “I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to work with a great organization like the Chilliwack Chiefs,” Sara says, “and to see how we can develop it to be an outstanding community member.”