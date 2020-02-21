Chiefs Nikita Nesterenko Up For BCHL Rookie Of The Year

Burnaby/Chilliwack – The BC Hockey League announced the finalists for five of the major awards for the 2019-20 season.

After a round of voting from the BCHL coaches, a finalist from each division was determined for the Vern Dye Memorial Trophy for the league’s Most Valuable Player, the Bruce Allison Memorial Trophy for Rookie of the Year, the Defensive Award for the league’s top blueliner, the Goaltending Award for top netminder and the Bob Fenton Trophy for Most Sportsmanlike Player.

Vern Dye Memorial Trophy (MVP)

Interior Division: Kent Johnson (Trail Smoke Eaters)

Island Division: Dimitri Mikrogiannakis (Cowichan Valley Capitals)

Mainland Division: Clay Stevenson (Coquitlam Express)

Bruce Allison Memorial Trophy (Rookie of the Year)

Interior Division: Logan Terness (Trail Smoke Eaters)

Island Division: Cody Monds (Victoria Grizzlies)

Mainland Division: Nikita Nesterenko (Chilliwack Chiefs)

Defensive Award (Top Defenceman)

Interior Division: Akito Hirose (Salmon Arm Silverbacks)

Island Division: Dimitri Mikrogiannakis (Cowichan Valley Capitals)

Mainland Division: Jake Livingstone (Langley Rivermen)

Goaltending Award (Top Goaltender)

Interior Division: Logan Terness (Trail Smoke Eaters)

Island Division: Jordan Naylor (Nanaimo Clippers)

Mainland Division: Clay Stevenson (Coquitlam Express)

Bob Fenton Memorial Trophy (Most Sportsmanlike)

Interior Division: Kent Johnson (Trail Smoke Eaters)

Island Division: Marty Westhaver (Victoria Grizzlies)

Mainland Division: Nick Poisson (Prince George Spruce Kings)

The Joe Tennant Memorial Trophy for Coach of the Year is voted on by the league’s broadcasters and the winner will be announced along with the rest of the BCHL awards.

Other non-voting individual awards include the Brett Hull Trophy for the league’s top scorer and the Wally Forslund Trophy for the best goaltending duo, based on goals-against average.

A second round of voting by the coaches will take place as they will rank the three finalists to determine who takes home the awards.

Winners of the 2019-20 BCHL awards will be announced next week prior to the start of the Shaw BCHL Playoffs.