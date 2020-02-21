Business Opinion – Does Radio Still Have Its Staying Power?

Vancouver (Connie Theissen – Broadcast Dialogue) World Radio Day was recently celebrated and to mark the occasion, Broadcast Dialogue talked to Radio Connects President Caroline Gianias about the medium’s staying power.

According to Fall 2019 Numeris data, supplied by Radio Connects, radio’s weekly reach in Canada actually went up 1% year-over-year to 27,641,015 with listeners 12+, reaching 13,104,125 listeners a week in the coveted A25-54 demo.

