Blasting At Big Bar Starts – Clearing The Path For Fish (VIDEO)

Big Bar/Lillooet – In 2019, Mother Nature showed her fury and power with a slide, blocking the path for fish stocks on the Fraser River at Big Bar. Panic set in as a mammoth effort started. Trying to physically move spawning salmon around the slide area. First Nations and recreational fisherman demanded serious action.

Blasting seemed to be the only clear way of fixing the problem.

According to a statement this past week from DFO, that is exactly what happened.

Peter Kiewit & Sons successfully carried out a planned blast at the East Toe. Kiewit also made solid progress on the construction of an overland road for heavy equipment, on the installation of a highline to facilitate site access and on rock fall prevention.

The East Toe blast, which took place on February 18, removed a large portion of bedrock extending into the river at the site of the slide. The result is a widened channel and more flow directed toward the east river bank. Acoustic monitoring downstream of the slide did not detect any fish in the area before the blast and no fish mortality was detected.

Drilling on the East Toe will now resume in preparation for a second blast in early March, depending on the weather. Scaling, rock fall protection measures and daily geotechnical monitoring continues to occur as worker safety is always of utmost importance.

The Government of Canada, the Province of British Columbia and First Nations continue to work in partnership to oversee progress at the Big Bar landslide site.