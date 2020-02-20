IIO Investigates Police-Involved Incident in Chilliwack Involving RCMP, CGH

Surrey/Chilliwack – The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. is investigating a police-involved incident in Chilliwack.
On February 12, 2020 at approximately 7:45 pm, Chilliwack RCMP took a man suspected of assault into custody from Chilliwack General Hospital. He was cleared medically, released to officers and transported to Chilliwack detachment cells.
On February 13 at approximately 7:30 am, a guard reported the man in medical distress. Emergency Health Services was called and the man was taken back to Chilliwack General Hospital.
He has since been released.
