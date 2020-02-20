IIO Investigates Police-Involved Incident in Chilliwack Involving RCMP, CGH

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn February 20, 2020

Surrey/Chilliwack – The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. is investigating a police-involved incident in Chilliwack.

On February 12, 2020 at approximately 7:45 pm, Chilliwack RCMP took a man suspected of assault into custody from Chilliwack General Hospital. He was cleared medically, released to officers and transported to Chilliwack detachment cells.

On February 13 at approximately 7:30 am, a guard reported the man in medical distress. Emergency Health Services was called and the man was taken back to Chilliwack General Hospital.

He has since been released.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "IIO Investigates Police-Involved Incident in Chilliwack Involving RCMP, CGH"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.