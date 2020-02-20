Four UFV Cascades Voted Canada West Basketball All-Stars

Abbotsford – Four University of the Fraser Valley basketball players earned all-star accolades on Thursday as Canada West announced its all-conference teams.

On the women’s side, Taylor Claggett was named a first team all-star, while Deanna Tuchscherer was a third team all-star and an all-rookie selection.

On the men’s side, Parm Bains was a first team all-star, and Sukhjot Bains was a third-teamer.

Taylor Claggett capped a sensational senior campaign by earning her second CW all-star nod – she was a third-teamer in 2018-19. The Mission product by way of Abbotsford’s Mennonite Educational Institute won the conference rebounding title, hauling down 10.4 boards per game, and finished second in the scoring race (19.6 ppg). The 5’11” forward also finished ninth in assists per game (3.4), making her the only player to rank top-10 in all three categories. Along the way, Claggett became UFV’s all-time leading scorer (1,474 points), and set three Canada West records: free throws in a season (145), free throws in a career (521), and career minutes per game (33.9).

Deanna Tuchscherer’s impressive transition to the university ranks not only netted an all-rookie slot, she became the only first-year player to make a CW women’s basketball all-star team this season. The 6’1” forward out of Chilliwack’s G.W. Graham Secondary averaged 15.4 points and 6.2 rebounds, ranking second on the team to Claggett in both categories. She finished 10th in the CW scoring race, and led all U SPORTS rookies in total points (308) and field goals (123).

Parm Bains had an incredible season shooting the basketball and making plays for others, and it yielded his second career all-star nod after being named a second-teamer in 2018-19. The 5’10” senior point guard from Surrey’s Tamanawis Secondary led the nation with 79 three-pointers – 11 more than the runner-up, and the third-most in a single season in Canada West history. Bains was fourth in the CW scoring race, averaging 19.4 points per game, and he led the Cascades in assists (4.5 per game), good for sixth in the conference. He concludes his career as the CW career record-holder for three-pointers per game (3.24).

Sukhjot Bains has made a massive impact over his two seasons with the Cascades since transferring back home from the NCAA Div. I ranks, and he’s been rewarded with a career-capping all-star accolade. A former high school teammate of Parm Bains’s at Tamanawis, Sukhjot was dominant at both ends of the floor as a senior. His 16.1 points per game were second-most on the Cascades and good for 16th overall in Canada West, and he was fourth on the conference’s rebounding chart, hauling down 9.3 per game. He also saw his three-point shooting percentage spike as a senior, going from 24.8 per cent last season to 38.3 per cent this year.

The Cascades basketball teams are in Calgary this week for Canada West quarter-final/semifinal playoff quadrants hosted by the Calgary Dinos at Jack Simpson Gymnasium. The women’s team takes on the Alberta Pandas on Thursday (8 p.m. MT, 7 p.m. PT) in the quarters, with the winner advancing to face the Calgary-UNBC winner on Friday. The men’s team plays its quarter-final on Friday vs. the host Dinos (6:30 p.m. MT, 5:30 p.m. PT), with the winner moving on to play the UBC-Saskatchewan winner in the semis on Saturday. Catch all the action at CanadaWest.tv presented by Co-op.