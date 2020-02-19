Shut Down Abby- All Eyes On Wet’suwet’en Protest – Friday February 21

Abbotsford – On the heels of the national groundswell in support of the Wet’suwet’en concerns, comes another protest that is expected to shut down Abbotsaford’s centre core.

Organized in part by UFV student Darien Johnsen , this show of support is expected to close downtown Abbotsford for an hour from 3-4 PM on Friday.

FVN and chillTV have reached out to Johnsen for comment, and he has yet to respond.

Last Friday, a similar protest in Chilliwack closed traffic for a few hours along Vedder and Luckakuck along with access to Cottonwood and Chilliwack Malls. That show of support was sponsored by Sto:lo Nation.

On Tuesday in Ottawa, Prime Minister Trudeau convened a meeting of party leaders, excluding Conservative Andrew Scheer, on how to tactfully respond to the various nation wide shut downs. The Conservative Leader made it clear from comments in the House of Commons, that he was not entertaining dialogue, rather that the laws of assemble and interference be enforced.

From their Facebook page:

This is a call to action for allies in the Fraser Valley to stand in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and Indigenous land defenders at Uni’stot’en camp. This is an ongoing and evolving event and we will be posting updates, so stayed tuned. This is our chance to peacefully protest the RCMP presence on Wet’suwet’en soil.



Find more information by following the Uni’stot’en Camp page: https://www.facebook.com/unistoten/



Protests will begin Friday the 21st.



We accept that we have much to learn, and we acknowledge the existence of our settler colonial privilege, and we strive to use this to our advantage as best we can to elevate and protect indigenous voices.