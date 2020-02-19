Agassiz RCMP Coffee With A Cop – Thursday February 27

February 19, 2020

Agassiz – Agassiz RCMP are inviting you to pull up a seat and join us on February 27, to meet some of our local officers and enjoy a coffee with a cop.

“We invite folks to stop by, have a chat in an informal environment, and learn about the people who police our community,” says Sergeant Mike Sargent of the Agassiz RCMP.

When: Thursday February 27, 2020.

              12:30 – 1:30 pm

Where: Memorial Hall.

              290 Esplanade Avenue.

              Village of Harrison Hot Springs.

