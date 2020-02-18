Open House & Genealogy Day at Chilliwack Métis Association – Saturday February 22

Chilliwack – There is a call out to those struggling with their Métis Genealogy.

There is help.

The Chilliwack Metis Associaiton is having an Open House & Genealogy Day at the Chilliwack Métis Association Office. Saturday, February 22 from 10am to 2:30pm.

Bring what you have.

Researchers are available to help you connect the dots! Citizenship renewals can be done ‘on the spot’. Coffee & snacks served, come out and meet your Métis Community.

More information below:

The Facebook page is here.