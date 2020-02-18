Chilliwack Giants Extend Early Bird Registration Until February 29 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack (Steve Croner) – Don’t drop the ball Parents… Welcome to Spring Flag Football early bird pricing. Your kids will get about 3 months of training for approximately $130 bucks. That comes with 2 practices a week and one game…and they are all played in Chilliwack on Saturday mornings.

Sign up at ChilliwackGiants.com and come to the Combine March 7th and your kid will be selected on a team. And guess what… season only goes to June 6th! We are looking for boys and girls for U10/ U12/ U14 divisions but especially in our Under 10 division. If your kids are 7/8 or 9 and wants to play a no pressure local sport where we have a lots of fun capturing the flag and making memories, then please give Flag Football a try!

We promise our coaches will help build confidence, create strength and will teach them how to connect with their team. Get early bird registration until February 15th …and all kids in U10 that have never played before get an additional $20 off!

Either DM on Facebook or send an email to: info@chilliwackgiants.com

And remember don’t drop another ball for early bird registration. Hurry and sign up at ChilliwackGiants.com Go Giants …and remember everyone is a Giant.