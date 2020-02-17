Ozzy Cancels 2020 Tour, Which Was To Make Up For Cancelled 2019 Tour

Vancouver (With files from Blabbermouth/News1130/Variety) – @BLABBERMOUTHNET and #Variety report Ozzy Osbourne is cancelling his North American tour, including a July 9 date in Vancouver, which itself was a make-up date for a postponed show from July 11th of last year.

This decision was made to accommodate fans who have been holding tickets for rescheduled shows and have been asked to change plans multiple times. Following promotional obligations for his new “Ordinary Man” album (out February 21), Osbourne will head to Europe for additional treatments.

“I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a shit year,” Osbourne said. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six [to] eight weeks.

“I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans. I’d rather they get a refund now, and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”

Refunds are available at the original point of purchase. All refunds, including fees, will be returned directly to the credit card used. Additionally, ticketholders who purchased “No More Tours 2” tickets will have first access to tickets when the next tour is announced.

Judas Priest was to be the opening act for the 2019 tour, then Marilyn Manson was picked for 2020.