Joint Provincial/Federal Statement On Wet’suwet’en Blockade, Trudeau Tweets Statement

Victoria/Fraser Valley – A meeting of Ministers over the concerns of Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs took place on the Family Day holiday.

This on the heels of the ongoing blockade in Northern BC and the recent Sto:lo led show of support in Chilliwack on Friday where 50 protesters, in orderly fashion, tied up traffic at a major intersection to try and have people understand their concerns.

Scott Fraser, B.C.’s Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, and Carolyn Bennett, federal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, have released the following statement:

The two ministers met in Victoria on Monday (February 17), to talk about finding a peaceful resolution to the blockades across the country and other issues arising from the concerns of Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs.

“There is no doubt that the blockades and other events of the past several weeks have been, and continue to be, a significant challenge. We agree that dialogue is the best and preferred way to deal with these issues. We share a deep commitment to relationships with Indigenous peoples based on affirmation of rights, respect, co-operation and partnership. We acknowledge that this is a difficult time for Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples and are determined to work with all our partners to find the solutions.

“We have reached out through a joint letter to the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs about meeting with us at the earliest opportunity and are hopeful we can all work together to establish a process for ongoing and constructive dialogue and action to address the issues at hand.

“Our primary focus is everyone’s safety and ultimately, a peaceful resolution to the situation.”

While this has been happening, social media is embroiled in the debate. Is this to be called “Protesters” or “Land Defenders”, the debate is on about the correct term to use for Wet’suwet’en Supporters.