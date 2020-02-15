Three Teens Fall From Promontory Cliff – All OK

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Search and Rescue were busy Friday night and into Saturday morning rescuing three teens of a cliff in the Promontory neighbourhood.

RCMP said a 15 year old boy tumbled about 40 feet down a ridge in a wooded area adjacent to a subdivision in Crimson Ridge. Two 15 year old girls tried to help and all three ended up having to be rescued. All were re-untited with their parents overnight.

Search and Rescue started their search with the Mounties around 8 PM Friday Night.

FVN has learned that all three are in good condition.

The area is known as a party place in the bush.