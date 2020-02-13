Pet Lover Show, February 15 and 16 – Tradex

Abbotsford – The Pet Lover Show is a can’t miss event for pet owners and their well-behaved, four legged companions from the Fraser Valley and across the Lower Mainland.

The two-day event features informative pet-focused seminars, expert advice from professional speakers, engaging activities, and fun for pet enthusiasts of all ages.

All that, and so much more Pet Lover Show February 15-16 at Tradex Abbotsford

Website info is here.

Catoro Cat World

Cat World will be the first hands-on interactive cat experience at the Pet Lover Show! Journey into the magical 10,000 sq. ft pop-up, grab a bubble tea or snack and relax with some adorable rescue cats and kittens that are in need of their forever homes. Studies have shown that spending quality time with animals can be a great way to de-stress and unwind and can help promote positive mental health and wellness.

President’s Choice SuperDog Star Search

Calling all aspiring superstars: it’s your time to shine. Back this year by popular demand, the President’s Choice SuperDogs will be auditioning talented dogs and their owners for a chance to perform with them next summer at the 2020 PNE Fair! It’s important to note that the application process is a little different this year. Instead of accepting audition videos before the Show, as we’ve done in year’s past, we’re inviting you to bring your amazing dog to audition on-site. As we’re expecting a large number of excited applicants, we recommend that you come early to ensure your pup gets the chance to show off their skills!

Nathan’s Super Hero Books

Accomplished Teen author Nathan McTaggart will be selling copies of his latest book, Brandy and Her Super Hero, to benefit charity! His latest work was inspired by the 2017 BC wildfires and the brave men and women from around the world who come together to keep our communities safe when there is a natural disaster. Part of the proceeds from the sale of this book will be donated to the Pacific Assistance Dogs Society and Firefighters Without Borders Canada.

Rabbit Agility

These bunnies mean business! Come check out some amazing rabbits as they show off their agility skills. Animal agility (dog, rabbit or other) involves a course of equipment in a ring that an animal will manoeuvre over, under, around and through in a timed event. The animal that completes the course with the fastest time and without upsetting the equipment wins.

Lure Course

Gotta go fast! Coursing gives dogs an outlet to burn their boundless energy, but it’s also a lot of fun! If your dog likes to chase balls, they’ll most likely love lure coursing. Your well-behaved dog is welcome to take a spin through our famous Lure Course, where they will be able to chase a tantalizing lure surely getting your pooch’s heart rate up!

Bird Lovers

See owls and raptors up close! The staff from the O.W.L Society will amaze and educate people on how to prevent avoidable dangers to birds and other wildlife.

The B.C. Exotic Bird Society will be premiering the Indonesian Parrot Project documentary during their exhibit at the Show. The film showcases the history and current work of Indonesian Parrot Project, the challenges of parrot conservation in Indonesia, and the importance of protecting parrots as a flagship species. The B.C. Exotic Bird Society booth will also feature different species of parrots, to help educate families on parrot ownership and husbandry.

Meet Supermodel Dog Iggy Joey

Joining us from the runways of Toronto and New York, Iggy Joey is a female Italian Greyhound with a passion for fashion. Once dubbed the “Best Dressed Dog in Canada” by Buzzfeed, Iggy Joey’s keen eye for what’s hot and what’s not has helped her amass over 75k followers on Instagram. She has previously appeared on television shows like Dragons Den and Marilyn Dennis, starred in a Mercedes commercial and is featured on a T-Shirt currently available in Zara stores around the world. Iggy will be available to meet and greet all her adoring fans both days of the Pet Lover Show!

Yes this show is endorsed by Peanut Buttercup, GM of FVN. (Yes, Peanut has his own Facebook page)