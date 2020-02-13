Langley Events Centre Hosting BC High School Wrestling Championships – February 16 & 17

Langley – More than just a medal is at stake this weekend at the B.C. Secondary School Wrestling Championships presented by Onni Group at Langley Events Centre.

There are bragging rights.

Altogether 526 high school wrestlers from across the province will compete in 29 weight classes over the two days of competition. The Preliminary Round is set for Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the Consolation Finals the next morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the Championship bouts from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The entire list of competitors is here including all the weight classes and Fraser Valley High School athletes.