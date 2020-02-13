chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn Featuring Penner’s Politburo: Barry Penner, MLA Chilliwack-Kent Laurie Throness: February 13, 2020 (VIDEO)

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn February 13, 2020

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn Featuring Penner’s Politburo: Barry Penner MLA Chilliwack-Kent Laurie Throness: February 13, 2020.

Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:

– Kathereen Kessler, founder of Meodow Rose Society has suddenly passed away.

– Chilliwack Chamber supports Rideshare for Chilliwack, with provincial licencing.

– Did you get into a car accident…don’t worry, it’s not, “your fault” AND…

– A new president for the Chilliwack and Area Real Estate Board!

