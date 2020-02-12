Trinity Western University Deeply Saddened by the Passing of Former Spartans’ Head Coach Larry Plenert

Langley – Trinity Western University and the Spartan family are deeply saddened by the passing of former Spartans’ head coach Larry Plenert.

Plenert, who was the Spartans women’s volleyball head coach in TWU’s inaugural 1999-2000 season in Canada West and the CIAU, was recently inducted into the Volleyball BC Hall of Fame in 2019 in the Athlete category.

Plenert started playing volleyball for John Oliver Secondary School in 1970 and was named MVP of BCVA junior men’s provincials in his second season. He became a Team BC player shortly after, and helped the squad secure bronze in the Canada Summer Games and second place at the National Senior Men’s Championships. Larry continued to develop by playing for the University of Winnipeg Wesmen, leading the team to two consecutive CIAU Championships, and earning both the Canada West and CIAU 1st All-Star Awards in 1974. He went on to spend 10 years playing for the national team and represented Canada at the NORCECA Championships, FISU World Student Games, FIVB World Championships, Pan Am Games, Olympics Games, Friendship Games and Canada Cup.

During and after his professional volleyball career, Larry coached several teams such as Rosthern Junior College, University of Saskatchewan, Trinity Western University, Walnut Grove Secondary, Team BC and Fraser Valley Volleyball Club. Along with the Volleyball BC Hall of Fame, Larry and his Wesman team was also inducted into the Manitoba Hall of Fame in 2015, followed by the Manitoba Sport Hall of Fame in 2016.

Larry’s contributions to Trinity Western and the volleyball community will always be remembered.

Volleyball BC Hall of Fame induction speech:

Larry Plenert (CMBC ’78) – 2015 CMU Distinguished Alumni Award Stories video: https://youtu.be/dEI0VV8JLTw

-source Volleyball BC and Canadian Mennonite University