Chiefs Chop Down Spruce Kings 4-1

Posted By: Don Lehn February 12, 2020

Chilliwack (with files from Prince George Spruce Kings)- In a rare mid-week home game, Nolan Welsh scored his 14th of the year tonight, however, that was all the offence provided for the Prince George Spruce Kings as they fell 4-1 to the Chilliwack Chiefs at the Chilliwack Coliseum in the final meeting of the season series.

“I thought we got away from our game plan tonight. I thought we were alright at some points in the game, but we definitely need to clean some things up moving forward  ” Spruce Kings Associate Coach Colin Minardi.

  • Chilliwack wins the season series with a 7-0-1 record vs PG
  • Corey Cunningham extends his point streak to 7
  • The Spruce Kings drop their 3rd straight contest

The Chiefs start a three game road trip, Saturday night in Surrey.

Courtesy Prince George Spruce Kings
