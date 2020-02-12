Chiefs Chop Down Spruce Kings 4-1

Chilliwack (with files from Prince George Spruce Kings)- In a rare mid-week home game, Nolan Welsh scored his 14th of the year tonight, however, that was all the offence provided for the Prince George Spruce Kings as they fell 4-1 to the Chilliwack Chiefs at the Chilliwack Coliseum in the final meeting of the season series.

“I thought we got away from our game plan tonight. I thought we were alright at some points in the game, but we definitely need to clean some things up moving forward ” Spruce Kings Associate Coach Colin Minardi.

Chilliwack wins the season series with a 7-0-1 record vs PG

Corey Cunningham extends his point streak to 7

The Spruce Kings drop their 3rd straight contest

The Chiefs start a three game road trip, Saturday night in Surrey.