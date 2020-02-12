2020 Abbotsford Agrifair – Let’s Wake the FUN Up

Abbotsford – The Board and Staff at Agrifair hit the ground running when the calendar turned in preparation for the 110th fair with the theme;

“Let’s Wake the FUN Up!”

Let’s face it, the fair is already a lot fun so what can we do to “wake it up” you may ask? Well… how about our own “Abbotsford Opoly”, a 30×20 foot interactive space where guests can be a player on the famous Monopoly game board!

Or, join FARMERville! – a 40-foot-long misting tent area with an array of photo-ops and a place for folks to park themselves under the cooling mist.

Adding even more fun to a current favorite, Northern Lights Motorsports will be showcasing a brand-new spin on the ever-popular demo derby.

Hold on to your hats for the Global FMX Freestyle Motocross back!

And just when you thought Frozen 2 was over, you may still cross paths with Olaf wandering the grounds!

We have many returning favorites for families to enjoy including the

Country Horse Classic,

4-H Shows and Competitions,

the Shooting Star Amusements ride-filled midway,

historic Antique Farm Machinery,

Racing Pigs and Ducks,

and the Laughing Loggers in their must-see final year!

A key priority of the association is to ensure that they can continue to provide our community and beyond with “the Best Little Country Fair on Earth”, and it is entirely thanks to your ongoing support that the board and staff can continue this tradition, cementing Abbotsford Agrifair as a highlight in our community.

See you this summer!!