Langley Township Features Free Family Day Fun

Langley Township – Whether your crew likes to amp up the activity or explore the artistic side of things, there are plenty of fun things to do together on Family Day, thanks to events provided by the Township of Langley.

All of the activities will be held on Monday, February 17 and many of them are free, thanks to funding from the Province of BC and the Government of Canada. Event details and links to register are available at tol.ca/events.

At the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre, families can enjoy the benefits of yoga together and help children on their way to a healthy and active lifestyle. Family Day Yoga runs from 9:30 to 10:15am for ages seven and up.

The ACUCC, located at 27032 Fraser Highway, will also host a Family Day Tot Romp, featuring active parent and tot playtime. A variety of sports equipment, ride-on toys, and tumbling mats will be available and families with kids aged nine months to seven years can bounce, catch, slide, race, and tumble from 9:30 to 11:00am.

A Family Day Swim for all ages will be held at the ACUCC from 11:00am to 1:00pm.

Those who would like to take to the ice are invited to a Family Day Skate at the George Preston Recreation Centre, at 20699 – 42 Avenue in Brookswood, from 5:30 to 6:30pm. Visitors can also enjoy a Family Day Skate at ACUCC from 4:45 to 6:15pm. Both events are open to all ages and skate rentals are free.

At the Langley Centennial Museum, guests can look through the permanent History Gallery to find clues and learn about Langley’s past, enjoy a special treat, and make crafts during the Family Day Scavenger Hunt. The Hunt will be held from 1:00 to 4:00pm at 9135 King Street in Fort Langley, and registration is required. Sign up at RecExpress.ca, email museum@tol.ca, or call 604.532.3536.

Families can get messy and discover a world of magic through art during the Family Paint Party, for participants aged five and up. Using a variety of painting styles, guests can make their own family sign at the W.C. Blair Recreation Centre, at 22200 Fraser Highway. The Paint Party runs from 3:00 to 4:00pm and registration is required at RecExpress.ca, or by calling or visiting any Township community or recreation centre.

W.C. Blair will offer a Pirate Island Open Gym for families with little ones aged 12 months to five years. From 4:00 to 5:15pm, families can enjoy some swashbuckling fun by jumping on board Blackbeard’s famous pirate ship and searching for buried treasure.

The pool at W.C. Blair will also host a Family Day Swim from 2:00 to 4:00pm.

At the Walnut Grove Community Centre, 8889 Walnut Grove Drive, a Science Magic Show full of fascinating science fun will be held for all ages, from 11:00am to noon. An Eat Together Family Day Lunch will be held from noon to 1:00pm, and guests are encouraged to pack a lunch or buy one from the WGCC café and eat together in a designated space set up just for families.

A Family Day Swim for all ages will also be offered at the Walnut Grove Community Centre, from 1:00 to 3:00pm.

Lynn Fripps and Richard Bulpitt Elementary Schools in Willoughby will each join the Family Day celebrations with a Family Fun Event at Lynn Fripps Elementary from 10:00am to 12:00pm, and Family Pickleball for ages six and up at Richard Bulpitt Elementary from 2:00 to 4:00pm.