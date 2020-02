Chilliwack (Shawn Glazier) – Around 830 AM on Tuesday morning, Chilliwack Fire responded to a call of a fire at a known homeless camp around Landing Drive off McCammon (North side of the Hope River near Rotary Trail).

Black smoke could be seen rising over Chilliwack. That came from a propane tank which ignited. Muddy terrain caused problems for first responders.

Tara Kukler/Facebook

Fire at a homeless camp on Landing drive on the north side of the hope slough #chilliwack pic.twitter.com/LQV3DT54Jt — Sean (@ShaunGl) February 11, 2020

Shaun Glazier

