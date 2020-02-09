Pet Lover Show, February 15 and 16 – Tradex

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn February 9, 2020

Abbotsford – The Pet Lover Show is a can’t miss event for pet owners and their well-behaved, four legged companions from the Fraser Valley and across the Lower Mainland.

The two-day event features informative pet-focused seminars, expert advice from professional speakers, engaging activities, and fun for pet enthusiasts of all ages.

All that, and so much more Pet Lover Show February 15-16 at Tradex Abbotsford

Website info is here.

Yes this show is endorsed by Peanut Buttercup, GM of FVN. (Yes, Peanut has his own Facebook page)

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Pet Lover Show, February 15 and 16 – Tradex"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.