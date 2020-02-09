Pet Lover Show, February 15 and 16 – Tradex

Abbotsford – The Pet Lover Show is a can’t miss event for pet owners and their well-behaved, four legged companions from the Fraser Valley and across the Lower Mainland.

The two-day event features informative pet-focused seminars, expert advice from professional speakers, engaging activities, and fun for pet enthusiasts of all ages.

All that, and so much more Pet Lover Show February 15-16 at Tradex Abbotsford

Website info is here.

Yes this show is endorsed by Peanut Buttercup, GM of FVN. (Yes, Peanut has his own Facebook page)