Fraser Valley Homeless Count – March 3 & 4 – Volunteer Training Session February 27

Fraser Valley – The Chilliwack Homeless Count is coming up and PRCS – Pacific Community Resources Society, is looking for individual and agency volunteers to help out.

This is part of an en devour with the FVRD for a Valley Wide homeless count (See info below).

The Count happens over a 24-hour period from the evening of March 3 to the evening of March 4, with your help.

Email Jodi Higgs at jhiggs@pcrs.ca to indicate your interest and commitment to volunteer, and attend the training session from 1:00-3:00pm at City Hall (Council Chambers) on February 27.