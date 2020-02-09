Firefighters Without Borders Canada Take Old Chilliwack Trucks To Philippines

Chilliwack/Davao – As the City of Chilliwack is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars upgrading the fleet of trucks that serve the Chilliwack Fire Department, there begs the obvious question.

Where do the old trucks go? Are they demolished? Recycled? Repurposed?

FVRD and City Councilor Jason Lum took to social media to answer the questions, via Firefighters Without Borders Canada.

On Saturday, that organization picked up their latest apparatus donation from the City of Chilliwack. FWB Canada Vice President Shane MacKichan accepted the truck from Chilliwack A/C Chris Wilson.

This 1992 White GMC/Anderson 1250 GPM pumper will be loaded with hose and gear and will soon be on it’s way to it’s new home with the Davao Filipino-Chinese Volunteer Fire Brigade in Davao, Mindanao, Philippines.

Despite being 28 years old, the truck is in excellent shape and only has 47,000 kms. Although it can no longer be certified in Canada, it should provide many years of faithful service to the firefighters in Davao.

The organization thanked the City of Chilliwack and the Chilliwack FD for this great donation and their continued support of FWB Canada.