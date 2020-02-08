TWU Sports Friday – 2 Track Records, Great Night For Hockey, Tough For Hoops

Track and Field

Albuquerque – Trinity Western’s Praise Olatoke (Glasgow, Scotland) and Grace Konrad (Edmonton) both set the Spartans 200m record, while pole vaulter Giovanni Hernandez (Tepic, Mexico) equaled his own school record on the first day of the New Mexico Collegiate Classic Friday.

Olatoke ran an indoor personal best of 21.25 to break the TWU record of 21.35, which he set last week at the UW Invitational (Jan. 31). Similarly, Konrad broke the 200m record she set last weekend, bettering her own time of 24.97.

In the field, Hernandez tied the TWU record that he set last weekend at the UW Invitational, clearing 5.06m for the second time in a week.

Rachel Jerome (Ladysmith, B.C.) jumped a season’s best 5.57m to finish 18th overall.

Ethan Foster (Langley, B.C.) continued his impressive season, clearing a season’s best 4.66m to put himself into the top three in the Canada West rankings.

UP NEXT

The Spartans will compete on the second day of the New Mexico Collegiate Classic.

T&F | Grace Konrad, Praise Olatoke set TWU 200m records, while Giovanni Hernandez equaled the Spartans pole vault record. https://t.co/SzMF1aVfnf — TWU Spartans (@TWUSpartans) February 8, 2020

TWU RESULTS at UW INVITATIONAL

*TWU Record

WOMEN

200m

31st – Grace Konrad – 24.83*

Long Jump

18th – Rachel Jerome – 5.57m

200m (unseeded)

11th – Mowa Adeleye – 25.96

400m

17th – Romain Tourvieille de Labrouhe – 50.82

600m

13th – Cassidy Hutchison – 1:36.82

MEN

200m

6th – Praise Olatoke – 21.25

200m (unseeded)

16th – Kenny Blackman Jr. – 22.42

19th – Ben Tjernagel – 22.52

28th – Romain Tourvieille de Labrouhe – 23.02

41st – Cedrick Iyumva – 23.76

Pole Vault

1st – Giovanni Hernandez – 5.06m*

8th – Ethan Foster – J4.66m

Long Jump

35th – Ethan Foster – 6.27m

Men’s Hockey

Fifth-year goaltender Alistair Duncan (Abbotsford, B.C.) made 22 saves and forward Hayden Guilderson (Chilliwack, B.C.) scored two goals and added an assist to lead the Trinity Western Spartans to a 5-2 victory over Selkirk Friday at the Langley Events Centre.

TWU (16-1-0-1) also had goals from Dylan Cusmano (Abbotsford), Spencer Roberts (Stoufville, Ont.) and Brayden Brown (Calgary), as the Spartans have now won four consecutive games.

Dylan Heppler and Jack Karran each scored for Selkirk (5-11-0-3), as the fourth-place Saints have picked up just one win over their last 13 games.

The Spartans got on the board just 3:40 into the game, as Roberts buried a Joe Sylvain (Girouxville, Alta.) wrap around feed to make it 1-0 TWU. Just under eight minutes later Guilderson made it 2-0 Spartans, firing a wrist shot five-hole past Kramer.

Cusmano would add another tally for TWU with just 16 seconds to go in the period, as the Spartans held a 3-0 lead going into the second.

Heppler got the Saints on the board just 1:45 into the second, beating Duncan in the crease to make it 3-1. Guilderson would respond for TWU, as the Spartans forward scored off a Travis Verveda (Alix, Alta.) rebound to make it 4-1. Selkirk would respond 17 second later however, with Karran on the receiving end of a two-on-one to cut the Saints deficit to two goals.

Despite a number of chances for Selkirk in the third period, Brown stretched the TWU lead back to three goals by scoring off a wrist to make it 5-2 with 13 minutes to play. The Spartans would then hold on for the 5-2 victory on home ice.

Men’s Basketball

Victoria had four players hit double-digits in scoring as the Vikes held on to beat Trinity Western 73-65 Friday at the Langley Events Centre.

Hayden Lejuene had a double-double, with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Jaden Touchie added 12 points, Justin McChesney had 10 points and eight boards, and Diego Maffia had 11 points.

The Spartans Jack Nadelhoffer (Tigard, Ore.) had a double-double, with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Isaiah Reimer (Abbotsford, B.C.) had 15 points and Daniel Stead (Langley) added 12 points.

The win sees the playoff-bound Vikes improve to 14-5, while the loss drops TWU to 0-19.

TWU opened the game with a 10-4 run, but the Vikes responded with the next eight points to finish the quarter ahead 12-10.

The second quarter was all Vikes, as they outscored TWU 28-16, including a barrage of scoring from beyond the arc that saw Victoria go five for seven from 3-point range. Coupled with TWU’s one for seven from distance, Victoria held a 14-point lead, 40-26, at halftime. TWU finished the half shooting two for 15 from outside, while the Vikes shot seven for 15 from 3-point land.

The Spartans came out firing in the third quarter, putting up 25 points in the frame to nearly duplicate their entire total from the first half, while holding Victoria to just 12 points. Trailing 46-29, the Spartans went on a 14-0 run, led by six points from Reimer, to close the Vikes lead to three points. A lay-up from Nadelhoffer put the Spartans up 51-50, but Victoria’s Lejeune hit a jumper late to send the teams into the fourth quarter with the visitors ahead 52-51.

The Vikes opened the fourth quarter with a 7-2 run that gave a lead to the visitors they wouldn’t relinquish. The Spartans hung around down the stretch, but never got closer than five points (70-65).

Women’s Basketball

The Victoria Vikes held off a hard-charging Spartans side down the stretch to earn a 63-57 win over Trinity Western Friday at the Langley Events Centre.

Aleah Ashlee had a team-high 15 points to lead Victoria (12-7), while Ashlyn Day had 12 points and Katie Langdon had 10 points and eight rebounds.

TWU’s Nicole Fransson (Edmonton) continued her impressive pace this season with 14 points and 16 rebounds for her eighth double-double of the season. Fransson, who entered the weekend averaging 15.9 points per game and 10.4 rebounds, is looking to become the first Spartan in program history to average a double-double throughout an entire season.

Kianna Wiens (Regina) had 12 points, while Julia Marshall (Langley) added 11 points for TWU (5-14).

TWU finished the night shooting 36.4 per cent (20-46), while the Vikes shot 35.4 per cent (23-65).

The Vikes out-rebounded the Spartans 45-40.

The first quarter saw the Vikes open a 17-10 lead, with the visitors shooting 33.3 per cent (7-21) compared to the Spartans, who shot 36.4 per cent (4-11).

In what was a defensive battle in the second quarter, the Spartans held Victoria to just 10 points in the frame, winning the quarter 14-10 to close the gap to three points, 27-24, at the break. The Vikes shot 21.4 (3-14) per cent in the second quarter, with TWU shooting 31.3 per cent (5-16). The competition on the glass had Victoria edging the Spartans 23-21 through 20 minutes.

The Vikes found their shooting rhythm in the third quarter, going eight for 18 from the field (44.4 per cent) to outscore the Spartans 19-13 and build a nine-point edge (46-37) going to the fourth quarter.

The Spartans didn’t go away in the final quarter, closing the gap to as little as four points after a Marshall lay-up with 35 seconds to play, but that was as close as the home side would get as Victoria held on for a key late-season victory.