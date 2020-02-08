Fraser Valley Homeless Count – March 3 & 4 – Volunteer Training Session February 27

February 8, 2020

Fraser Valley – The Chilliwack Homeless Count is coming up and PRCSPacific Community Resources Society, is looking for individual and agency volunteers to help out. 

This is part of an en devour with the FVRD for a Valley Wide homeless count (See info below).

The Count happens over a 24-hour period from the evening of March 3 to the evening of March 4, with your help.

Email Jodi Higgs at jhiggs@pcrs.ca to indicate your interest and commitment to volunteer, and attend the training session from 1:00-3:00pm at City Hall (Council Chambers) on February 27.

