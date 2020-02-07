Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema Lifts Canada’s Women’s Soccer Team to Tokyo Olympics (VIDEO)

Chilliwack/Carson, California – 18-year-old Jordyn Huitema kicked the game-winner vs Costa Rica, her 7th goal of the tournament and books Canada’s ticket to #Tokyo2020. The Canadian women’s national team booked their Olympic berth after a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica. Jordyn Huitema was the hero after scoring the only goal in the 72nd minute.

The match played at Cal State University’s Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson,California.

Huitema was born in Chilliwack in 2001. She began playing football at four years old with Chilliwack FC. She attended middle school at Rosedale Middle School in Chilliwack .