Chilliwack Minor Baseball Spring 2020 Registration

Chilliwack – Registration for 2020 Chilliwack Minor Baseball is underway.

Access the online registration form by clicking here or navigating to the URL link here.

Registration has closed for Mosquito, Pee Wee, Bantam and Midget Divisions (Players born 2002-2010).

Blastball, Rally Cap, JR/SR Tadpole Divisions (Players born 2011-2016) will be open from December 16 to February 23, 2019.

Please register early as our upper divisions fill up fast.

2020 Baseball Fees

Blastball (Born 2015 / 2016) $140

Rally Cap (Born 2014) $140

Junior Tadpole (Born 2012 / 2013) $190

Sr. Tadpole (Born 2011) $190

Mosquito (Born 2009 / 2010) $240

Pee Wee (Born 2007 / 2008) $250

Bantam (Born 2005 / 2006) $280

Midget (Born 2001-2004) $340

Players registering after the cut off dates will be placed on a waitlist. There will be a late fee of $50 for any player registering after their divisions deadlines.

There are two options to register:

1) If you are paying by Credit Card (MasterCard / Visa only) please register online

OR

2) If you are paying by Cash or Cheque you can register in person at:

Cheam Source for Sports – 9077 Young Road, Chilliwack

Dates and times to be announced

Landing Sports Centre – 45530 Spadina Avenue

Dates and times to be announced

Please bring your player’s Care Card. Please note they cannot process the registration form without this information.