BREAKING – Allan Schoenborn Will Ask For Delay In Annual Review

Merritt – FEBRUARY 6 UPDATE – Convicted three time child killer Allan Schoenborn will ask for more another delay for his annual BC Review Board Hearing from February 7 to a time and day to be determined.

Family Spokesperson Dave Teixeira posted the latest news to Twitter.

#BREAKING 3x child killer Allan Schoenborn & lawyers ask for delay for annual BC Review Board Hearing from tomorrow to TBD. Last time this happened, his lawyer used extra time to try to minimize the child killer's issues over the previous year. This will be interesting. pic.twitter.com/SX40JsZWCq — Dave Teixeira (@davedotca) February 7, 2020

DECEMBER 2019 UPDATE – Convicted three time child killer Allan Schoenborn will ask for more freedom in 2020. In a post on Facebook from the family spokesperson Dave Teixeira:

The next BC Review Board hearing for 3x child killer Allan Schoenborn will be on Feb 7, 2020 at Colony Farm, 9am. Not sure what additional freedoms he will be seeking but this is the first Review since the children’s mom, Darcie Clarke, passed away in May.

Schoenborn’s children were murdered in their Merritt home in 2008. In 2010 Schoenborn was found not criminally responsible. In 2017, a B.C. Supreme Court justice ruled he did not meet the criteria for a designation of high rick accused.

The FVN story on Darcie’s passing is here.

The denial for his last freedom request is here.