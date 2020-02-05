Open Call To Langley Artists For Mural, Sculpture

Langley City – Attention all Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley artists and art groups! The City of Langley is now welcoming proposals from artists for two separate public-art opportunities: a wraparound mural at Linwood Park and an outdoor sculpture at City Park.

Call for Artists: Wraparound Mural

Paint a wraparound mural on the outside of the Linwood Park washrooms that reflects the rich history of the British Columbia Interurban Railway that travelled down what is now Michaud Crescent through Langley Prairie, now known as Langley City. The installation site will be the washrooms facility in Linwood Park located at 5470 201 Street, Langley, BC, and is to be completed by August 2020.

Download the Call to Artists Application

Call for Artists: Outdoor Sculpture

Create an outdoor sculpture that is interactive and reflects one or more of the four cornerstones of the Nexus of Community: Community, Connected, Integration and Experience. The installation site will be in City Park, located at 4949 207 Street, Langley, BC, and is to be completed by September 2020.

Download the Call to Artists Application

There is no entry fee, and the deadline to submit an acknowledgment letter is February 15, 2020, with the artist submission date March 9, 2020.

For more information about the art commissions, please contact Kim Hilton, Director of Recreation, Culture and Community Services at 604.514.2866 or khilton@langleycity.ca.