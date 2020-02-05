Grand Reopening of Ann’s Treasures and Thrift Shoppe – Ann Davis Transition Society – Friday February 7

Chilliwack – Ann Davis Transition Society is happy to announce that after 5 successful years of service to the community at Ann’s Treasures and Thrift located at 46230 Yale Rd. Chilliwack, they have renovated and will be having a grand reopening Friday February 7th at 12:00 pm.

For over 5 years dedicated volunteers have worked to ensure the store remains open.

Ann Davis Transition Society provides education, prevention and support services to those affected by abuse or violence.

For more information contact Patti MacAhonic, Executive Director at pmacahonic@anndavis.org or call 604-792-2760 x 203. www.anndavis.org