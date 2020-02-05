FVRD Flood Related Evacuation Order Partially Rescinded (Dogwood Valley)

Fraser Valley – The FVRD evacuation order issued on Tuesday, February 4 for properties in Electoral Area B (Dogwood Valley) is being rescinded, except for the property located at 27111 Baker Road in Hope.

Further information will be issued as it becomes available. Please visit fvrd.ca/EOC or Facebook (MyFVRD) and Twitter (FVRD1). If you don’t have access to the internet you can contact the EOC by phone Monday to Friday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm at EOC LINE 604-798-5369.

The property outlined in red on the map below will REMAIN ON EVACUATION ORDER.