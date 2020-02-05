FVRD Flood Related Evacuation Order Partially Rescinded (Dogwood Valley)

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn February 5, 2020

Fraser Valley – The FVRD evacuation order issued on Tuesday, February 4 for properties in Electoral Area B (Dogwood Valley) is being rescinded, except for the property located at 27111 Baker Road in Hope.

Further information will be issued as it becomes available. Please visit fvrd.ca/EOC or Facebook (MyFVRD) and Twitter (FVRD1). If you don’t have access to the internet you can contact the EOC by phone Monday to Friday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm at EOC LINE 604-798-5369.

The property outlined in red on the map below will REMAIN ON EVACUATION ORDER.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "FVRD Flood Related Evacuation Order Partially Rescinded (Dogwood Valley)"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.