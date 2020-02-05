UPDATED PHOTO – Abbotsford Police – Public Notification – High Risk Offender Taylor Dueck

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police issued Public Notification- Taylor Albert Dueck

Taylor Albert Dueck, 25-years-old, is subject to a public notification issued by the Abbotsford Police Department.

Dueck is 180 cm tall 5’11” and weighs 59 kg (130 lbs), with brown hair and blue eyes and currently resides in the Abbotsford area.

He has a criminal history that includes sexual assault x2, sexual assault of a person under 16 years of age and sexual assault with a weapon.

DUECK is subject to court ordered conditions including:

• Not to possess or consume controlled substances;

• Abide by a curfew of 9 pm to 6 am;

• Not to possess any weapons.

If you see Taylor DUECK in violation of any of the conditions listed above, please contact your local police agency immediately.