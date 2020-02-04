U SPORTS TOP 10 | Trinity Western MVB NO. 1, WVB NO. 1, MT&F NO. 5

Langley – Trinity Western’s men’s track and field team has moved all the way up to No. 5, while the Spartans men’s and women’s volleyball teams continue to ride the No. 1 spot in the latest U SPORTS Top 10 rankings.

The men’s track and field team move up three spots from their No. 8 ranking last week, after an impressive week split between the UW Invitational in Seattle and Harry Jerome Indoor Meet in Richmond last week. A number of Spartans had strong showings, as Praise Olatoke (Glasgow, Scotland) and Giovanni Hernadez (Tepic, Mexico) set TWU records, and Kenny Blackman Jr. (Surrey, B.C.) ran a season’s best in the 60m. 

Holding down the No. 1 spot for the 11th consecutive week sit the Spartan men’s volleyball team this week. TWU is coming off a pair of four-set home wins over rival Brandon last week and sit first in Canada West with a 19-1 record. The defending national champions have now won 18 consecutive games. 

Also occupying the No. 1 spot in the country is Trinity Western’s women’s volleyball team, who remain in the spot for the second consecutive week. The Spartans also sit first in the conference standings with a 20-2 record, three wins clear of Mount Royal with two more games played. 

Both Spartans volleyball teams now enter a bye-week, before hitting the road to take on Thompson Rivers to close out the regular season (Feb. 14-15). The men’s track and field team meanwhile will look to continue its strong start to the season as they split appearances between the New Mexico Collegiate Classis in Albuquerque and Gary Reed Invitational in Kamloops (Feb. 7-8).  

For the second straight season, U SPORTS is using the ELO Rating System for the calculation of its weekly national rankings. Powered by RankR, ELO’s unique algorithm blends a statistical calculation with customized variables that is adaptable across a range of sports. For more information, click here.  

U SPORTS TOP 10 Rankings – February 4, 2020


MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

RankSchoolRegular Season RecordELOPrevious Ranking
1Trinity Western19-11946.371
2McMaster12-11793.042
3Alberta16-41760.535
4Montreal12-11758.923
5UBC13-51730.496
6Toronto12-11722.087
7Queen’s11-41713.148
8Laval9-31694.744
9Brandon11-71632.969
10Windsor7-61576.30NR

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

RankSchoolRegular Season RecordELOPrevious Ranking
1Trinity Western20-21830.831
2Dalhousie17-01818.982
3Ryerson13-21813.683
4Toronto12-21774.374
5Mount Royal17-31770.795
6Alberta14-61710.957
7Brock10-31688.988
8MacEwan16-61667.80NR
9Thompson Rivers15-51663.349
10Waterloo9-41659.4710

MEN’S TRACK & FIELD

RankSchoolPointsPrevious Ranking
1Guelph152.51
2Calgary53.752
3Toronto45.56
4Western443
5Trinity Western43.58
6Saskatchewan424
7Laval40.755
8Montreal4010
9Manitoba36.757
10Waterloo28.759
Other teams receiving points: Lethbridge (22.5), Windsor (18)

WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD

RankSchoolPointsPrevious Ranking
1Guelph131.51
2Toronto762
3Saskatchewan59.53
4Alberta425
5Western37.54
6Calgary376
7York36.58
8Regina347
9Montreal28NR
10Manitoba239
Other teams receiving points: Laval (21), Sherbrooke (18)

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

RankSchoolRegular Season RecordPoints 
(First Place)		Previous Ranking
1Saskatchewan17-1564 (47)1
2Ottawa17-25153
3Calgary16-24712
4Ryerson14-44024
5Western16-33827
6Laval8-32826
7Windsor14-42499
8Brock14-42278
9Carleton13-62195
10Queen’s11-714910
Other teams receiving votes: Alberta (142), UBC (22)

MEN’S BASKETBALL

RankSchoolRegular Season RecordPoints 
(First Place)		Previous Ranking
1Carleton19-0480 (48)1
2Dalhousie14-14103
3Alberta17-14044
4Calgary16-23332
5Lakehead15-32915
6Ottawa15-42396
7Laurentian13-51897
8Ryerson12-61389
9Manitoba15-3858
10Saskatchewan12-63910
Other teams receiving votes: UBC (13), Victoria (6)
