Financial Assistance Available For Flood Victims After “Atmospheric River Event”

Victoria/Fraser Valley – Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA) is now available for eligible British Columbians who may have been affected by overland flooding from heavy rains that began on January 31.

On Social Media, Michie Vidal, Harrison Hot Springs Councillor has been getting the word out. Her community was hit hard by the run off and flood damage.

From the Facebook page Village of Harrison Hot Springs:

If you have experienced property or content damage from major flooding between January 31st and February 2, 2020 you may qualify for Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA).

Information is available on the DFA web site at

http://www.gov.bc.ca/disasterfinancialassistance.

There you will find the DFA Application Form, ‘Disaster Financial Assistance Guidelines for Private Sector’, information bulletins about DFA and insurance and ‘One Step at a time – A Guide to Disaster Recovery’.