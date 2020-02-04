Chilliwack Fire – Russell Road Townhouse Blaze – All The People And Pets Are OK

Chilliwack – On Tuesday morning (9AM February 4) Chilliwack Fire Department was alerted to a report of a structure fire in the 46000block of Russell Rd.

Fire crews from Halls 1, 2,3,4, 5 and 6 responded to the scene and upon arrival discovered heavy smoke and flames showing from a 5-unit townhouse complex.

The unit of origin sustained heavy fire and smoke damage, while the adjacent units in the complex received light/moderate fire, smoke and water damage.

The Chilliwack Emergency Support Services team was deployed to the scene and provided short term essential needs to 11 of the displaced occupants and a number of pets.

Strata representatives were present at the scene and it is unclear as to when occupants will be able to re-occupy the complex.

The Chilliwack Salvation Army responded to the scene to provide nourishment to responders.

No one was hurt and the cause of this fire is currently under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Officials.