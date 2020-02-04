Chiefs Present New Livestream Awards Show Event – February 24

Chilliwack – New this season, the Chilliwack Chiefs are inviting their fans near and far to participate in the annual presentation of player and team awards at the end of the regular season.

On Monday, February 24, starting at 6:00pm at The Unofficial Fraser Valley Embassy Restaurant & Lounge, join event hosts and Chiefs broadcasters Vanni De Bartolo and Tyler Garrah for an entertaining evening with your 2019/20 Chilliwack Chiefs players.

The awards show will be livestreaming on the Chiefs’ Facebook page and YouTube thanks to Robbie Snooks and 4 The Win Media. Limited seating is available.

Tickets are on sale now for $25 including appetizers. Reserve your tickets by calling (604) 392-4433, emailing ticketsales@chilliwackchiefs.net, or visit the Chiefs Administration Office during business hours.