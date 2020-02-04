APD Searching For Two Superstore Fraudsters Armed With Knife

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance to identify this couple involved in a fraud at the local department store.

On January 25, 2020 at 9:37 pm, the two pictured suspects entered the Superstore located at 2855 Gladwin Road. They were observed switching tags on numerous items. The couple proceeded through check-out with the price swapped items. When the store employee confronted the couple in the parking lot, the male suspect produced a knife and threatened the staff. The couple left the shopping cart with the merchandise behind and were last seen fleeing the parking lot in a dark colored vehicle.

If you recognize either of these two suspects, please contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Courtesy APD