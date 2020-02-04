4:15PM Tuesday Update On State Of Emergency In District Of Kent

Agassiz – FEBRUARY 4 UPDATE – From the media release via District of Kent: On February 4, 2020 the same affected properties were issued a revised evacuation order by the District of Kent encouraging remaining residents to evacuate the area primarily for their safety and to allow work crews a safe environment to continue to reconstruct the road and restore potable water service.

The flood waters that originated from Trout Lake Creek when it breached its bank has been successfully restored to its intended channel. The MOTI intends to restore the road to its original design.

The District of Kent Engineering Department is working with Emil Anderson to restore potable water service to the area residents. The MOTI in conjunction with its contractor, Emil Anderson, are currently developing a plan to restore access for local traffic to the area residents as soon as possible.

Currently access to Rockwell Drive is restricted to local traffic and construction vehicles. Traffic control personnel will be requesting documentation for proof of local residency and all vehicles accessing the area will be recorded.

There is no access beyond the intersection of Rockwell Drive and Hicks Lake Road.

At this time there is no road access to Sasquatch Provincial Park or the Harrison East Forest Service Road.

Security and police will continue to be present in the affected area.

Roy Molnar/Laurie Throness

FEBRUARY 3 – An Update Monday Afternoon on the State of Emergency declared on February 1, due to heavy rainfall damaging roads and potable water infrastructure in the District of Kent and Village of Harrison.

Evacuation orders were issued on February 1, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. requesting all residents affected to immediately leave the area due to the damaged road infrastructure, no potable water and rapid water flows across the highway. Search and Rescue along with the RCMP provided residents notice to close all windows and doors, shut off gas, take critical items like medicine and valuables and lock down their premises.

On Monday the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the District of Kent and Emil Anderson Construction is continuing to clear debris, divert water flows and clear the slide areas on Rockwell Drive.

The District of Kent is working with Provincial authorities and Engineering staff to try to restore the potable water system. “We anticipate two to three weeks of construction if all goes well. If the weather cooperates and our materials arrive on time, we will be ready to move forward. Our primary concern remains the safety of residents and onsite workers” declares Mayor Pranger.

The public is asked to stay away from the area and only emergency crews and local traffic may enter the site. Security and police will continue to be present in the affected area.