On the Heels Of The “Atmospheric River” …. Snowfall Warning, 10-20 cms

Fraser Valley – OK we had snow, then the heavy rain and wind and flooding.

Now insult to injury as Environment Canada issues a special weather statement.

More snow…

4:12 PM PST Monday 03 February 2020

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm is expected.



Significant Snow on Tuesday.



A favourable set up for widespread low elevation snow over the south coast is shaping up for Tuesday and Tuesday night. A front will track down the BC coast beginning Tuesday morning and combine with a cool airmass to produce snow across the lowlands.



Snowfall amounts will vary significantly across the region. The air will be cool, but not truly Arctic, so snowfall amounts will vary with proximity to the water, elevation and intensity of precipitation.



Anywhere from 5 to 20 cm of heavy, wet snow is expected. The highest amounts are expected over the northern and inland sections of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley where the snow will persist the longest, until Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Warmer air will arrive faster over Sunshine Coast and the southwestern sections of Metro Vancouver and the transition to rain there will start Tuesday afternoon or evening.



Precipitation should be rain everywhere across the south coast lowlands by Wednesday as a flow of milder Pacific air returns.