Earlybird RV Show & Sale – Tradex Abbotsford, February 20-23

Abbotsford – RV Travel experts are returning to the seminar stage at the Earlybird RV Show & Sale February 20 to 23 at Tradex in Abbotsford to share their knowledge and experience with the crowd. Visit rvshowsbc.com for the full speaker line up and schedule.

Métis author and travel guide Barb Rees will be on stage sharing her best tips and travel stories from some of Canada’s most stunningly beautiful regions: Northern B.C., Haida Gwaii, the Yukon and Newfoundland. Barb started to put pen to paper to support her family’s RV adventure aspirations after her husband Dave retired. Since then, she’s authored books including RV Canada on a Dime and a Dream, RV Canada’s Far North on a Dream, and RV Canada: An Exotic Land. Two of her most recent books Northern BC, Haida Gwaii and Yukon Adventures, and Newfoundland: An Exotic Land will be the themes of her seminars.

Adventure seeker and author Silvana Clark will take her turn on stage throughout the weekend to talk about her biggest tips for New RVers looking to hit the road this year. And for RV enthusiasts, young and old, looking to take a trip with the family, Silvana will be sharing 25 of her favourite activities for kids in her “Tips for Extra Fun with Grandkids” seminar. Finding fun ways to interact with the next generation also happens to be the theme of her newest book: a two-in-one book entitled Millennials vs. Boomers, Boomers vs. Millennials.



Instructor in the RV Service Technicians Department at Okanagan College, Jon Itterman, will put his 25 years of industry and 10 years of teaching experience on display as he helps audiences navigate the world of RV appliance maintenance and propane safety. Jon is a certified Propane Gas Association of Canada Trainer, and passionate about RV safety and maintenance.

And for more tips and tricks on how best to prepare for the spring and summer RV seasons, make sure to check out Roger Van Eysinga’s seminars before you hit the road this year. Roger is a certified RV technician at Fraserway RV.

Canada isn’t called the Great White North for nothing, and the northern part of our continent contains nature and beauty unseen anywhere else in the world. And while the vastness of the region can be daunting, Judith Venaas of Northwest Territories Tourism and Krista Vandersteen of Northern Rockies Tourism will take to the seminar stage with their advice on how best to explore the Northwest Territories and the Northeastern BC, the Alaska Highway, respectively.