4:15PM Monday Update On State Of Emergency In District Of Kent

Agassiz – An Update Monday Afternoon on the State of Emergency declared on February 1, due to heavy rainfall damaging roads and potable water infrastructure in the District of Kent and Village of Harrison.

Evacuation orders were issued on February 1, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. requesting all residents affected to immediately leave the area due to the damaged road infrastructure, no potable water and rapid water flows across the highway. Search and Rescue along with the RCMP provided residents notice to close all windows and doors, shut off gas, take critical items like medicine and valuables and lock down their premises.

On Monday the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the District of Kent and Emil Anderson Construction is continuing to clear debris, divert water flows and clear the slide areas on Rockwell Drive.

The District of Kent is working with Provincial authorities and Engineering staff to try to restore the potable water system. “We anticipate two to three weeks of construction if all goes well. If the weather cooperates and our materials arrive on time, we will be ready to move forward. Our primary concern remains the safety of residents and onsite workers” declares Mayor Pranger.

The public is asked to stay away from the area and only emergency crews and local traffic may enter the site. Security and police will continue to be present in the affected area.