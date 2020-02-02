UFV Sports Saturday – Basketball Cascades Take Both Ends of Doubleheader with TRU (VIDEO)

Men’s Basketball: Cascades continue to roll, win streak hits nine after sweep at TRU

The University of the Fraser Valley men’s basketball team showcased some stylistic versatility on Saturday, defeating the Thompson Rivers Wolfpack on the road to chalk up their ninth straight win.

On Friday, the Cascades had flexed their offensive muscles, lighting up the scoreboard in a 100-91 win over the WolfPack to open the weekend series in Kamloops. Saturday’s rematch took on a more defensive-minded texture, and the UFV squad showed they can thrive under those circumstances, limiting TRU to 40.8 per cent shooting from the field and winning the battle of the boards 46-35 to emerge triumphant.

The result boosted the Cascades’ record to 12-6, good for sixth in Canada West, while the WolfPack’s fourth straight loss saw them fall to 11-7.

“It took a full team effort, and it took something we struggled with the last few weeks – 40 minutes of focused, disciplined defence,” UFV head coach Adam Friesen said afterward. “The boys were pretty locked in for the full 40 tonight.”

A back-and-forth first quarter saw the host WolfPack lead 22-18 after 10 minutes, but the Cascades caught fire in the second. Sukhjot Bains set the tone, opening the quarter with back-to-back treys as UFV racked up 27 points in the frame to grab a 45-40 lead at the half.

TRU showed its defensive chops in the third, surrendering just 11 points in the quarter, and went up 56-51 on Brendan Sullivan’s long triple with 1:20 left. But Daniel Adediran responded with five straight UFV points (a trey and a putback) to level the score 56-56 heading to the fourth.

Jordyn Sekhon opened the final frame with a three-pointer to snap the tie, and Kenan Hadzovic sparked the Cascades off the bench with a steal-and-score layup and a three-pointer in quick succession to push the lead to 67-59. TRU mustered a 10-3 run in response, and with 4:55 remaining, Tyus De Vries hit a pair of free throws to draw his team to within 70-69. But the Cascades bounced back with six straight points – a trey from Sukhjot Bains and an old-fashioned three-point play from Adediran – to seize control, and they maintained a two-possession lead the rest of the way.

Adediran racked up a team-high 21 points to go with eight rebounds, and Bains had 20 points and eight boards of his own, leading the defensive effort and scoring a series of clutch buckets down the stretch for the Cascades.

“His defence and his rebounding were outstanding, for sure,” Friesen said of Bains, who went 6-of-11 from beyond the arc. “And the timely hoops he had and the way he finished the game was what we needed to pull this out in the end.”

Parm Bains chipped in with 12 points and seven assists for UFV, and Matt Cooley (10 points, 10 rebounds, five assists) had a double-double.

Michael Roualt had a big night for the WolfPack with 25 points and 12 boards, Anton Bilous scored 15, and Joe Davis scored 11.

The Cascades basketball teams are back at home next weekend to host their final games of the regular season. They take on the Regina Cougars on Friday (women 6 p.m., men 8 p.m.) and Saturday (women 5 p.m., men 7 p.m.).

Women’s Basketball: Cascades heat up in second half, complete comeback over TRU

The first half was the stuff of nightmares for Taylor Claggett and the University of the Fraser Valley women’s basketball team, but a dynamite second half yielded the team’s ninth straight win.

Facing the Thompson Rivers WolfPack on the road Saturday in Kamloops, the Cascades were treated to an incredible first-half shooting display by the hosts, who swished 11 three-pointers on their way to a 51-42 halftime lead. To put that outburst in perspective, the WolfPack managed more points in the first half than they had in the entirety of Friday’s game, a 75-50 UFV triumph.

At the other end of the floor, TRU did a great job of limiting Canada West scoring leader Claggett, who was held without a field goal attempt in the first half in the face of relentless double teams.

But after the break, Claggett and the Cascades found their groove. Claggett scored all 19 of her points in the second half to match teammate Nikki Cabuco for game-high scoring honours, and UFV (14-4) limited the WolfPack (7-11) to 25 points the rest of the way.

“We tried to just relax a little bit out there,” Cascades head coach Al Tuchscherer said, reflecting on how his team turned the tide in the second half. “When a team’s just hitting shot after shot, you get rattled a little bit. We told the team to relax at halftime and just focus on what we wanted to do. And then inevitably, they (TRU) cooled down a little bit too.”

The WolfPack were not known for their long-distance shooting prowess coming into Saturday’s action – they ranked 14th out of 17 in Canada West in three-point percentage, hitting 26.9 per cent as a team. But in the first half, they shot the lights out, draining 57.9 per cent (11-for-19) of their attempts from downtown. TRU reeled off an 11-0 run late in the second quarter, highlighted by treys from Leilani Carney and Megan Roualt, and led big at the break.

The Cascades, though, came roaring out of the locker room and needed just over six minutes to reclaim the lead, surging ahead 60-58 after a Cabuco triple. TRU’s Jordan Wilkinson, though, banked in a contested heave from well beyond the arc at the buzzer, tying it up 65-65 headed to the fourth.

Cabuco opened the final frame with a pair of quick three-pointers, and Claggett took over from there, pouring in 10 points over the final 10 minutes as UFV pulled away for a comfortable double-digit decision.

Claggett finished with 12 rebounds for her 10th double-double of the season, and rookie point guard Cabuco went 5-for-9 from beyond the arc to establish a career high for points for the second straight night (she’d scored 16 on Friday).

Fellow first-year Deanna Tuchscherer (14 points, 12 assists, nine rebounds) was just one rebound away from a triple-double, Maddy Gobeil chipped in with 14 points, and Amanda Thompson scored 11.

Emma Piggin (18 points) and Wilkinson (17) hit four treys apiece to pace the WolfPack’s long-distance assault.

“I was really proud of Taylor’s performance tonight,” Al Tuchscherer said. “She was frustrated at halftime, and she was able to get herself composed and then have a real gritty performance. She really had to work for those points.”

BOUNCE PASSES: Deanna Tuchscherer’s 12 assists are tied for the second-most in a single game in program history. The record of 13 was set by Megan McAllister on Nov. 8, 2008 vs. Manitoba, and Aieisha Luyken and Celeste Dyck have both had 12 assists in a game.