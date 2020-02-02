RCMP Search For Missing Teen – Kia Felix-Williams

Agassiz – RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Kia Felix-Williams, 13, of Agassiz. Kia Felix-Williams was last seen on February 1, 2020 at Seabird Island, Agassiz.
Kia Felix-Williams is described as:
· Indigenous female.
· Height: 152 cm (5’).
· Hair: Black.
· Eyes: Brown.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kia Felix-Williams is urged to contact the Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211 or, call 911.
