Heavy Rain Created Slide On Promontory In CHWK – Major Clean Up on Saturday AM (PICTURES)

Posted By: Don Lehn February 1, 2020

Chilliwack (with files from Fraser Valley Road Report) – Friday afternoon’s hard rain caused a small slide that closed one lane on Promontory Road near Uplands. The City of Chilliwack will close both lanes Saturday morning from 7 AM to approximately 5PM for stabilization.

During that time, you will need to use Prest Road to get up and down the hillside.

Social media lit up with pictures and plenty of false information.

Image may contain: possible text that says 'Kerstyn PROMONTORY MUD SLIDE!! closing up everyone the promontory Hill tomorrow the side mountain! but it will be closed so End take of today were quite rude to the flaggers direct around from promontory to prest today say I'm very disappointed in our community! We were only trying clear the roads keep you all SAFE today. understand frustrating but just so you're aware if nice to flaggers were much more likely help you out the best Making hand gestures, spitting screaming profanities at uncalled for and disrespectful. please in the future be kind, were just doing our jobs.'
Courtesy Facebook/Fraser Valley Road Report/Kandis Lord
Image may contain: tree, plant, road, sky, outdoor and nature
Kate Kloos/Facebook/Fraser Valley Road Report
