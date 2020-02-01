Heavy Rain Created Slide On Promontory In CHWK – Major Clean Up on Saturday AM (PICTURES)

Chilliwack (with files from Fraser Valley Road Report) – Friday afternoon’s hard rain caused a small slide that closed one lane on Promontory Road near Uplands. The City of Chilliwack will close both lanes Saturday morning from 7 AM to approximately 5PM for stabilization.

During that time, you will need to use Prest Road to get up and down the hillside.

Social media lit up with pictures and plenty of false information.

Courtesy Facebook/Fraser Valley Road Report/Kandis Lord

Kate Kloos/Facebook/Fraser Valley Road Report