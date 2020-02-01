Friday’s Atmospheric River Created One Of The Wettest January’s On Record

Fraser Valley – Yes Virginia, that was ONE OF THE wettest January on record.

This latest Atmospheric River or Pineapple Express was one for the books according to Environment Canada’s Roger Pannett.

For January 31/20 :- 65.2 mm ( Storm total 84.6 mm)

Previous record 42.4 mm in 1924.

January 2020 total @ 361.4mm. 37 % above normal.

Wettest January since 2011 @ 387.7 mm.

(Wettest January on record, 545.3 mm. in 1953.

Wettest January day on record 119.6 mm on January 4th , 1914. )