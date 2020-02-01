Documentary – Picking Up The Pieces: The Making of the Witness Blanket – GW Graham School, February 12

Chilliwack – The documentary, Picking Up The Pieces: The making of the Witness Blanket will be a public showing at GW Graham School, Wednesday February 12 (5:30-7PM).

Facebook information is here.

This film follows the journey of making The Witness Blanket – a National monument that commemorates the experience of Residential School survivors across Canada. Narrated by the artist, this film weaves together those stories with his personal journey, examining how art can open our hearts to the pain of truth and the beauty of resiliency.