Documentary – Picking Up The Pieces: The Making of the Witness Blanket – GW Graham School, February 12

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn February 1, 2020

Chilliwack – The documentary, Picking Up The Pieces: The making of the Witness Blanket will be a public showing at GW Graham School, Wednesday February 12 (5:30-7PM).

Facebook information is here.

This film follows the journey of making The Witness Blanket – a National monument that commemorates the experience of Residential School survivors across Canada. Narrated by the artist, this film weaves together those stories with his personal journey, examining how art can open our hearts to the pain of truth and the beauty of resiliency.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Documentary – Picking Up The Pieces: The Making of the Witness Blanket – GW Graham School, February 12"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.