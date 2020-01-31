Fort St. John 2020 BC Winter Games – February 20-23- List of Fraser Valley Athletes

Victoria/Fort St. John/Fraser Valley – The Fort St. John 2020 BC Winter Games kick off in less than one month and over 1,000 of BC’s best emerging athletes have registered and are ready to be part of this celebration of sport and community which runs February 20-23.



The over 1,000 athletes are from every corner of the province and have trained to earn a place to represent their Zone at the Games. Competing in 15 different sports, the athletes are an average of 14 years old and for most, this will be their first experience at a multi-sport Games. Special Olympics athletes will compete in speed skating and figure skating and athletes with a disability will compete in skiing-cross country and basketball-wheelchair.



These athletes will be supported by over 300 coaches and over 190 officials who have earned their certification in order to provide the best knowledge and expertise to the athletes and the competition.

PARTICIPANT LIST

To find out who is registered for the 2020 BC Winter Games, please see the Participant List which is now available online and searchable by city, sport, and name.

https://www.bcgames.org/Games/Results-and-Participant-Lists