Abbotsford Basketball – Big Bear Classic – Jan 30 – Feb 1

Abbotsford (with files from Andrew Savory) – Spring Hoop Dreams !

It’s more than a tournament: the 23rd annual Big Bear Classic reflects SJB’s tight knit community.

SJB is St. John Brebeuf Regional Secondary School (SJB) in Abbotsford and at the end of every January, it’s mayhem on the court.

The opening day of the tournament had games played during the day and is a great opportunity for students from feeder schools to get a taste of the ties that bind the SJB community. Elementary school students from the likes of St. James & St. Anne’s Elementary (Abbotsford), St. Mary’s School (Chilliwack), St. Catherine’s Elementary School (Langley) and Cloverdale Catholic School have all been known to attend to catch a glimpse of the energetic atmosphere at SJB.

The Big Bear Classic isn’t the only fun to look forward to as the tournament is positioned right in the thick of SJB’s “Spirit Week”. Over the course of five days, pep rallies and other school events add to the environment within the school.